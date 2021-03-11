Andrew B. Nace Acquires 1,500 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $22,920.00.
CIX stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. CompX International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
About CompX International
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
