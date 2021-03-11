Andrew B. Nace Acquires 1,500 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $22,920.00.

CIX stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. CompX International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Get CompX International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.