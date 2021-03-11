Kairus Tarapore Sells 401 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Xylem by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

