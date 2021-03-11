Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.25. 1,456,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,155,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $709,919.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,967.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,263. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

