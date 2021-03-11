United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

UNFI traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

