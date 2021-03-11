Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.41. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,384. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

