Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.87

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $14.88. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $60.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

