SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

SSSS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 472,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,570. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.