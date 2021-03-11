argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.77 million. argenx posted sales of $21.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $105.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 million to $247.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.56 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after buying an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in argenx by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in argenx by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of argenx by 175.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.15. 103,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.04. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

