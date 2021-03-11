ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 111,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $696.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXC. B. Riley increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

