Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.48

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 7882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

