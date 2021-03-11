Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.48

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 7882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.84.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
