Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.54

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.
PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.
In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders sold a total of 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,424 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
