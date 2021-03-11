Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.54

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Plexus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders sold a total of 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,424 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.