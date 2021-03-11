Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

