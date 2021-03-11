KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.99

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

