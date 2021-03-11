Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.18

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 20908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,259,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

