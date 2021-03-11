Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.52

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 2857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.