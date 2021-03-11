Gilma Saravia Sells 815 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Gilma Saravia sold 815 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $50,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -302.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Altair Engineering by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.