Shirley C. Franklin Sells 19,543 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MWA stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 557,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

