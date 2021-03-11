Head to Head Comparison: Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.43 Abbott Laboratories $31.90 billion 6.48 $3.69 billion $3.24 36.02

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.84% Abbott Laboratories 10.50% 18.19% 8.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 1 1 15 0 2.82

Kintara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $121.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Kintara Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

