AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) vs. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Critical Comparison

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXT and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 5.69 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -164.00 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 17.47 $29.52 million $0.40 219.95

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -1.01% -0.46% -0.39% Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49%

Volatility & Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AXT and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

AXT currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $63.60, indicating a potential downside of 27.71%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats AXT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including 4N raw gallium, 6N+ purified gallium, Boron trioxide, Gallium-Magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

