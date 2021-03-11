Head to Head Analysis: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) vs. Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Mackinac Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.40 $284.39 million $2.19 13.37 Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 2.18 $13.85 million $1.30 11.22

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. Mackinac Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Hawaiian and Mackinac Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86 Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.84%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91% Mackinac Financial 18.27% 8.14% 0.93%

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Mackinac Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 29 branch locations, including eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

