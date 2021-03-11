Financial Analysis: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 4.39 $49.85 million $1.20 20.63 First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 16.00 $164.81 million $1.21 39.75

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 17.73% 5.91% 0.69% First Financial Bankshares 38.10% 12.42% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.19%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential downside of 27.93%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office in Cobb County, Georgia; and 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

