Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $86.17 and last traded at $86.23. Approximately 845,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 611,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

Specifically, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

