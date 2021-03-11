Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.00. 2,365,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,507,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

