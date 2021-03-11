Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 638 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 459,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

