Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.37. 115,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,618. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.