The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $29.00. The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.88. 11,424,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,774,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Gap by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

