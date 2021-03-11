Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 8.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $304.89 and last traded at $304.16. Approximately 1,039,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 557,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.35.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

