$237.05 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $237.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.68 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $627.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NEX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

