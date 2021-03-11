Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 726.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $20.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
