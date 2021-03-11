Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 726.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $20.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

