Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.47

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.47 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 8,429,767 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.49. The firm has a market cap of £817.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

