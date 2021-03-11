Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.67

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.67 and traded as high as C$98.46. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at C$97.62, with a volume of 10,805 shares trading hands.

CGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$646.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.6800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

