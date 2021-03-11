Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $390.53

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.53 and traded as low as $314.08. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $319.92, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.79 and its 200 day moving average is $380.96. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

