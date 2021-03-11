$6.35 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $6.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $5.24. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $4.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $27.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $28.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.65 to $31.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.73.

RE traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.47. 12,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.72. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

