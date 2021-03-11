$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Polaris posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 590.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. 34,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $137.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

