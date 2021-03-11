Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $185,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 224.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.51, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

