Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$11.69

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

HBM traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

