JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,715,782 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,935,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,715,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.41% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,840,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 1,108,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,974,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.