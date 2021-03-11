Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $892,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $892,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,669.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $676,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 203.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

