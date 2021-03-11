Gary W. Rollins Sells 175,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

