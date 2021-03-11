Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $448.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.