Insider Selling: Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 32.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 239,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 33.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

