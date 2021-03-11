Douglas J. Richards Sells 53,486 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SunPower by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 148,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

