Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FDUS. Hovde Group started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.