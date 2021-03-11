ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 17,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,033. ProtoKinetix has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

