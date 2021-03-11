Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,267% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

