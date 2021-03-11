Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,913 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $152.86. The company had a trading volume of 571,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

