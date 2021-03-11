Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.03 and last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 311952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

