Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 163727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,136,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 377,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

