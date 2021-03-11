Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 25241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.65.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

