$340.25 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post sales of $340.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the lowest is $319.50 million. SM Energy posted sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 3,527,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,529. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

